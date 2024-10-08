Get a feel for the farm life at Beasley’s Orchard

DANVILLE — Although this year’s growing season is winding down, the fall harvest is underway at Beasley's Orchard in Danville.

“There's many different opportunities for families here to come out and celebrate the fall harvest with us,” Agritourism Manager Jim Finley said. “We're just super excited to be able to give families an opportunity to leave their normal lives and step out here to the farm, and get a feel for what it's like out here.”

It’s an authentic farm experience that’s become synonymous with Beasley’s.

“We really let you get your hands dirty out in the farm by picking all [of] your own produce,” Finley said.

Visitors can pick everything from apples to zinnias at Beasley’s 250-acre farm. It’s a tradition that spans generations.

“It's so fun to hear the stories of, ‘I picked my first pumpkin here and now I’ve got my son with me, and we're going to pick our first pumpkin,’” Finley said.

For folks seeking a more tasty picking experience, Beasley’s has about 50 varieties of apples.

“For the past three years, we haven't had a real good apple crop due to late spring frost that hurts all of the apples,” Finley said. “But this year, we have a phenomenal apple crop. There are so many apples on these trees. We can't wait to have everyone come out and pick them with us.”

Beasley's also offers a more modern approach to apple picking.

“We've been growing smaller trees and we've been tying them up to a trellis system,” Finley said. “It makes a wall of apples so that when you come to pick the apples, the apples are all within arm's reach.”

Finley says about half of the apple trees at Beasley’s are the traditional type of tree, and the other half is the new way to pick apples.

Regardless of how they’re picked, Beasley’s Orchard prides itself on its pressed apple cider.

“We take our apple cider very seriously,” Finley said. “It's a blend of about seven different varieties of apples, some tart, some sweet, the flavor combination creates that perfect blend of apple cider.”

The apple cider is also available in slushie form too. No matter what you consume, Beasley’s Orchard ensures their farm is for the consumer.

“It's so fun to be able to do this here in the Hendricks County community,” Finley said. “Fall is a really fun time for us.”

