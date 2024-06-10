Get your day going at The Coffee Haus at Guggman

INDIANAPOLIS — Most folks associate the name Guggman Haus with beer, but the families behind the brewery on Indy’s west side are now also brewing up beverages of a different kind.

“Beer is at the heart of why we opened in the very first place,” Abby Gorman said. “To bring people together, to gather around and to share in that craft, and here with the coffee shop, we saw it as an opportunity to invite people into this space to gather around the craft of coffee.”

The Coffee Haus at Guggman is situated inside the two-story house where the brewery began 5 years ago.

“We have always had the vision of getting a coffee shop in there,” Gorman said. “It's very cozy. It's a space for people to come and gather.”

Gorman knows the coffee shop might catch some patrons by surprise.

“People know us as a brewery and a taproom [with] more of those lunch and evening hours,” Gorman said. “Now the coffee shop is open in the morning, so that's a little bit of a change for for our our usual people that come come through. We're excited to get to share our whole space all day.”

And guests, new and old, are invited to Guggman Haus Brewing's 5th anniversary celebration on June 17.

“We will have an anniversary party all day [with] live music in the beer garden, food specials, special beer releases [and] the coffee shop will be doing a birthday cake latte, which is delicious.”

The Coffee Haus at Guggman is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.