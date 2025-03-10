Watch Now
GoldLeaf: How a pandemic pivot proved to be a golden opportunity

GoldLeaf Savory and Sweet offers an array of unique sandwich options, many of which are served on GoldLeaf’s house-made focaccia bread.
Screenshot 2025-03-10 at 11.52.46 AM.jpg
Screenshot 2025-03-10 at 11.52.54 AM.jpg
Screenshot 2025-03-10 at 11.54.27 AM.jpg
Screenshot 2025-03-10 at 11.52.40 AM.jpg
INDIANAPOLIS — Kristine and JC Bockman’s dream of starting a small plates restaurant was within reach, until it wasn’t.

“We were slated to open in April of 2020,” JC Bockman said. Just a few weeks before that, though, COVID-19 began to quickly spread across the nation. "Obviously, we didn't even get an opportunity to open up because everything was shut down.”

But the Bockman’s entrepreneurial spirit remained steadfast.

“We realized that shareable plates wasn't going to work, so we kind of shifted into a to-go sandwich shop,” Bockman said. “We got to that point where we were able to claw our way back into the black, and we just kind of took off from there.”

Nearly 5 years out, GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet is a bustling neighborhood hotspot located on East 46th Street near Norwaldo Avenue.

“It’s like an adult rec center for the neighborhood,” Bockman said.

GoldLeaf Savory and Sweet offers an array of unique sandwich options, many of which are served on GoldLeaf’s house-made focaccia bread.

“Probably the most popular would be our wasabi toasted cheese,” Bockman said. “All of our sandwiches are slightly different. A grilled cheese with wasabi, that's kind of out-there. We do different angles on things.”

It's a different approach embraced by GoldLeaf’s loyal customers.

“The community has supported us along the way,” Bockman said. “We're grateful for that. As long as we continue to do that... we'll keep doing it here.”

Click here to view the menu at GoldLeaf Savory and Sweet.

