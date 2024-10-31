Watch Now
Help your child develop new interests at the Boone County 4-H Project Fair

LEBANON, Ind. — Stephanie Gay started in 4-H in the third grade.

“It is what molded me to want to do what I am doing today,” Gay said.

Gay is the Extension Educator of 4-H Youth Development in Boone County.

“I wanted to give back because it has been such a great opportunity for myself, and I just want to provide that for other kids as well,” Gay said. “It really just develops kids for the future, whatever that may be and whatever their path is going to be.”

Helping youth find that path aligns with the 4-H slogan of “Learn by Doing.”

This weekend, area youth will be able to learn about the various projects offered by 4-H at its Project Fair at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.

“It's where you learn about all the projects we offer,” Gay said. “We have over 60 projects in our Boone County 4-H program.”

While many of those projects involve livestock, Gay notes, ”We're much more than just animals.”

Boone County 4-H offers projects from Arts and Crafts to Woodworking.

“Positive youth development is the center of everything that we do,” Gay said. “There's a lot of opportunities.”

One of those opportunities is Childhood Development, an area Boone County 4-H Educator Brinkley Vickery participated in for 10 years.

“Child Development is where I found my passion which led me to my degree in elementary education,” Vickery said. “I was a person that didn't really play sports, so [Child Development] was where I found my calling and felt like I was welcome and able to be myself.”

The project fair is on Saturday, November 3, from 2-4 P.M. at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. Click here for more information.

