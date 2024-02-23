Here's where you can find a Lenten fish fry in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For anyone who refrains from eating meat during Lent, or for those who are just fish fans, this list is for you.

Boone County

Saint Alphonsus Liguori Roman Catholic Church

Address: 1870 W. Oak St., Zionsville

When: 5-8:00 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: Fish Fry Fridays are hosted by the Knights of Columbus. There are separate menus for adults and kids. Children under 5 eat free. Dinners include fried fish, coleslaw or applesauce, french fries, a brownie and a beverage. Additional details can be found here.

Hamilton County

Carmel American Legion Post 155

Address: 852 W. Main St., Carmel

When: 6-8 p.m., Fridays through March 29

Details: Menu options include fish, fish sandwiches, and shrimp. Proceeds to benefit Hamilton County Veterans and their families.

Holy Spirit Parish at Geist

Address: 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers

When: 5-7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: This fish fry is run by the Holy Spirit Men’s Club and features dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru options.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

Address: 9900 E. 191st St., Noblesville

When: 4:30-7:00 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: This fish fry is run by the Knights of Columbus 9706. Menu options include fried or baked fish, fish sticks, and cheese pizza. You can place orders here.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church

Address: 14598 Oak Ridge Rd., Carmel

When: 5-7:30 p.m., Friday March 1 and March 22

Details: This Lenten dinner is run by the Knights of Columbus 11044. Guests can choose from baked or fried fish options as well as cheese pizza. Sides include coleslaw, salad, and mac & cheese. Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru options are available.

Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church

Address: 10655 Haverstick Rd., Carmel

When: 5-7:30 p.m., Friday February 23, March 8 and March 15

Details: Guests can choose from fried fish, crabby cakes, and salmon. Sides include green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, and clam chowder soup. Drive-up and take-out is available.

Hancock County

Saint Michael Catholic Church

Address: 515 Jefferson Blvd., Greenfield

When: 5-7:00 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: This fish fry features baked or fried fish options. Sides include french fries, green beans, and mac & cheese. Proceeds from desserts and 50/50 raffles benefit various charities in Greenfield.

Hendricks County

St. Malachy Catholic Church

Address: 9833 E. CR 750 N., Brownsburg

When: 5-7:00 p.m., Fridays through March 23

Details: Guests can choose from baked or fried fish options. Sides included baked potato, sweet potato, scalloped potato, french fries, green beans, applesauce, mac & cheese, coleslaw, and clam chowder. Click here for additional information.

Johnson County

Saints Francis and Clare of Assisi Catholic Church

Address: 5901 Olive Branch Rd., Greenwood

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 15

Details: This Lenten fish fry features fried, baked or grilled fish options. Guests can order dine-in or carry-out.

Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church

Address: 335 S. Meridian St., Greenwood

When: 5-7:00 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: Guests can choose from grilled salmon, fried fish sandwich, lemon butter tilapia, grilled cheese, and cheese pizza. Side options include baked beans, green beans, french fries, au gratin potatoes, mac & cheese, coleslaw, Jell-O, and applesauce. Click here for additional information.

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

Address: 114 Lancelot Dr., Franklin

When: 4:30-7:00 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: This fish fry is run by the Knights of Columbus. Meals include fried fish, french fries, mac & cheese, coleslaw, and applesauce. Eighth grade students will be selling desserts for their class trip.

Marion County

Saint Barnabas Catholic Church

Address: 8300 Rahke Rd., Indianapolis

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday February 23

Details: The St. Barnabas fish fry is run by the St. Barnabas PTO. Menu items include hush puppies, green beans, a roll and drink. Pizza is also available. All profits support school programs.

Christ the King Catholic Church

Address: 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis

When: 5:30 p.m. (seniors only) 6-8 p.m., Friday February 23 and March 8

Details: Menu items include fish, french fries, mac & cheese, green beans, a roll, and drink. Middle school volunteers will provide full service for guests 55 and up from 5:30-6 p.m. Additional information can be found here.

Little Flower Catholic Church

Address: 1401 N. Bosart Ave., Indianapolis

When: 4:30-7 p.m., Fridays through March 22

Details: The Little Flower Men’s Club is the sponsor of the Little Flower fish fry. Guests can choose baked or fried fish with lemon pepper or blackened options available. Other menu options include fish nuggets, fried shrimp, pizza, soup, cole slaw, green beans, mac & cheese, au gratin potatoes, french fries and nachos. Additional details can be found here.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

Address: 5333 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

When: 5-7p.m., Friday February 23 and March 8

Details: The Our Lady of Lourdes Lenten Fish Fry is hosted by the Our Lady of Lourdes Men's Club. The menu features fish sandwiches and sides as well as pizza.

Saint Jude Catholic Church

Address: 5353 McFarland Rd., Indianapolis

When: 4-7 p.m., Friday March 1

Details: This fish fry will be a fundraiser for The Boy Scouts of America Troop 51. The menu will include fried or baked fish, or grilled cheese, with sides including french fries, green beans, mac & cheese. Free will donations are encouraged.

Saint Luke Catholic Church

Address: 7575 E. Holiday Dr., Indianapolis

When: 5:30-8 p.m., Friday March 1

Details: This fish fry is put on by the Knights of Columbus and features fried or baked fish, grilled cheese, mac & cheese, coleslaw, green beans, salad bar, and rice. There will also be entertainment for children. Click here for more information.

Saint Matthew Catholic Church

Address: 4100 E. 56th St., Indianapolis

When: 5-7:30 p.m., February 23 and March 8

Details: Guests can choose from fried or baked fish options. Fried shrimp is also available. A choice of two sides is included. Sides are mac & cheese, coleslaw, green beans, and french fries. For more information click here.

Saint Simon the Apostle Catholic Church

Address: 8155 Oaklandon Rd., Indianapolis

When: 5:30-8 p.m., Fridays through March 8

Details: The Saint Simon Lenten Fish Fry is hosted by The Men’s Club.

Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church

Address: 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove

When: 5:30-7:00 p.m., Fridays through March 8

Details: Dinners include fried fish and choice of two sides. Pizza by the slice or whole is also available. Click here for more information.