Heritage, history and hops: Guggman Haus Brewing has it all

INDIANAPOLIS — Figuring out how to say Guggman is easy once you meet the families behind the brewing company located in Indy’s Riverside neighborhood.

The Guggenbergers and Gormans joined to form Guggman (a combination of their last names pronounced "goog-man") Haus Brewing Co. in 2015.

Twin sisters Courtney and Abby, alongside their husbands Derek and Ryan, also brought together two very differently lived experiences. Courtney and Derek spent time living in Germany and Abby and Ryan spent time in Denver.

“We fell in love with the beer scenes in both of those locations,” Courtney Guggenberger said.

When the couples returned to central Indiana, they joined forces to share that love with other Hoosiers.

“In Germany, it was the long tables of community coming together. When my sister and her husband lived Colorado, it was hiking the mountains in the morning and going to the brewery in the afternoon, and we put those things together.”

Hoosiers are coming together at Guggman Haus.

“We find that we're bringing people from all over. We've become more of a destination.”

A destination that according to Guggenbergers, “feels like you're in the middle of nowhere, but it's also in the middle of everything.”

The brewery has just about everything. From a beer garden, to live music, and 20 beers on tap. It’s also surrounded in racing history. The building that houses the brewery was home to Boyle Racing in the 1930s and 1940s.

“Wilbur Shaw is a three-time winner of the Indy 500. This was the home of his racing team.”

And no matter what your’re into, Guggenberger says Indy’s beer scene is unique.

“I think the cool thing about the Indianapolis beer scene is there is something for everyone.”