Honoring Rita Green with January's Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good

Rita Green has dedicated her life to serving and helping others in her community.

In her world, one act of kindness spurs another, so giving back to others fills her life year-round.

As CEO of the non-profit, The Resource Hub, Green serves Hoosiers in our community who need a helping hand.

“We assist with utilities, with rent assistance, anything that people with children that have disparities need and then every year we give Christmas to children with disparities need,” said Green.

So far, her work through the Resource Hub has helped more than seven-thousand families.

One example is during the December Christmas Giveback event, where families receive free food, prizes, and gifts for children.

Green said, “My passion comes from being a family that was in need.”

Her generosity launched after her 26th birthday. That’s when she went to Saint Vincent hospital with Cancer and doctors told her she had only three months to live.

Green said, “It was a very traumatic experience.”

During those seven months, she coded or died twice , doctors brought her back to life. Shortly after, medical staff surprised Green and her kids with Christmas in the hospital.

“Laying in my bed, fighting for my life and they walk in with Christmas for my children, and they give gas cards for my parents for the commute because they had to drive forty-five minutes every day to come and see me,” said Green.

She said, “(it was) Such an amazing gift from a stranger, my first thought was everybody has to experience this once in their life.”

Now she’s cancer free she uses her second chance at life to give others a second chance through her thirteen years of work, at The Resource Hub.

“I’m so thankful for all of the volunteers, all of the donations that come in, we could not do it without that,” said Green.

The work takes her and her team fifty hours per week. and it’s changing Hoosier lives.

“You’re like, ok, this is why I stayed up all night, this is why we cried, this is why we were in the community, this is why,” said Green.

Sharing her spirt, hugs, and hope… Green is the perfect Jefferson Award recipient for Multiplying Good.

WRTV Anchor, Megan Shinn said, “we want to thank you for all that you’ve done and award you with the distinguished Jefferson Award for Multiplying Good in our community.” Through tears, Green said, “Thank you.”

It’s a moment to pause and appreciate this change-maker.

“I think it’s just wonderful, because we’re here for a reason and she’s found her reason,” said Green’s father Ronald Pinkins.

The Resource Hub recipient, Kamika Banks said “I really appreciate what she does because it’s a lot of needs that need to be met with kind hearts, and Rita did that.”

Green said The Resource Hub’s next event is on February 9th. They plan to have a food giveaway, at the Onyx Event Center on Rockville Road. You can reach out to Green if you’d like to participate.