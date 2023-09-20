Hoosiers encouraged to change driving routine for ‘Car Free Day’

INDIANAPOLIS — Your commute into the office Friday could look a bit different if you decide to participate in “Car Free Day” here in central Indiana.

The international event is geared toward making commutes car-free or car-lite with drivers carpooling or using alternative transportation like buses and bikes.

The goal is to lower stress and make central Indiana more livable with cleaner air and less traffic. Locally, the day is being coordinated by the Central Indiana Regional Transportation Authority or CIRTA.

Interested parties are encouraged to sign up before Sept. 22. By providing your home address and your employer’s address, and your work schedule, you will be provided a free carpool match list.

Entrants will also be eligible to win prizes like gift cards and concert tickets to performances from P!ink, Tim McGraw and John Mayer.

Car Free Day will take place this Friday at SPARK on Monument Circle from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.