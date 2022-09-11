How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month across Central Indiana

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15- Oct. 15. Here are some ways you can celebrate across Central Indiana.

Indianapolis:

The International Marketplace Coalition, in collaboration with SADCO, is hosting the Latino Heritage Festival on Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. It will take place at the Global Village Welcome Center, located at 4233 Lafayette Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254.

FIESTA Indianapolis is also taking place on September 17. Visitors can enjoy music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair and community service booths from 12-8 p.m.

The Indiana Historical Society is offering free admission on September 17. Visitors can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with craft activities and a Smithsonian poster exhibit, Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964. Free tickets are available here.

The Indiana Latino Expo is hosting its signature event on October 15 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Events include free health screenings, an education and job fair, a talent show, food and entertainment.

Bloomington:

The City of Bloomington will celebrate their 17th Annual Fiesta del Otoño in the Pavilion at Switchyard Park. The free, family friendly event is happening September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is available here.

