Improve your strength, confidence while defying gravity

CARMEL — Pole was a natural fit for Marcy Kerr-Lemus.

“I love the mix of dance and strength that it brought me,” Kerr-Lemus said. “My degree is in kinesiology, so I've always been attracted to the fitness side of things. It gave me a creative outlet to do two things that I love.”

It’s a love Kerr-Lemus first started sharing 10 years ago when she opened Chome Fitness.

“I wanted to share that with everybody and let everyone find the confidence that I found from it,” Kerr-Lemus said.

Navigating the pole isn’t for the faint of heart. It takes strength, confidence and stamina. But while some acrobatic feats may seem unattainable, Kerr-Lemus says it’s something everyone can learn.

“Everybody's pole journey is very different,” Kerr-Lemus. “What we ask of anybody when they come in is to just be willing to try. You're going to have things that hurt or don't go well at first, but when you come back and try it again and again, you're going to see improvements.”

You’ll also improve your physical health.

“I like to remind people to go back to the first time you learned how to kick a ball and think how awkward or funny you looked,” Kerr-Lemus said. “We're essentially doing that. We are moving our body in a way that it has never probably moved and it's going to take time.”

And in time, the skills built doing pole can be applied in a number of ways.

“You can do it professionally, whether in a studio or in a club, or competitively,” Kerr-Lemus said. “So you can really find a way that you like to pole and run with it.”

If you’re new to pole, Chrome Fitness offers a three week beginner course that covers a little bit of everything.

“We really can guide you and move at your speed,” Kerr-Lemus said. “We've all struggled with something, so we know what it's like when you do get that move or get that trick and how great that feels.”

You can learn more about Chrome Fitness by clicking here.