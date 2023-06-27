Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration returns for 52nd year

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer Celebration from the Indiana Black Expo (IBE) returns for its 52nd year July 6-16. Proceeds from the various events and activities during the celebration help support year-round programming from IBE.

WRTV is proud to be the media partner for the Indiana Black Expo’s Business Conference. The conference will feature a number of workshops and sessions with executives and business owners who will share the best practices for doing business with public, private and international companies.

WRTV’s Rafael Sánchez will emcee the Mayor’s Breakfast and Governor’s Corporate Luncheon.

One of the most popular events of the celebration is the free concert which takes place Saturday July 14. The show lineup includes Howard Hewett, El DeBarge, Stephanie Mills, and the O’Jays, who are in the midst of their farewell tour. The concerts run from 6-11:30 P.M.

Click here for a complete list of Summer Celebration events.