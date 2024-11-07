Indianapolis Ballet offers up-close experience with new mixed-repertoire production

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Ballet's latest production, “New Works,” provides guests with the unique opportunity to get an intimate look into what it takes to choreograph a ballet production.

“We do this every year as part of our season because it gives an opportunity for us to be on Mass Avenue, but [also] up-close and personal with our audiences,” Founding Artistic Director Victoria Lyras said.

The production will feature seven premiers showcasing the artists and artistic staff of the Indianapolis Ballet. The audience will even have the opportunity to ask questions.

“We do have a Q&A during intermission where the audiences can truly participate and ask any questions they may have about the process [and] the dancers,” Lyras said. “We enjoy doing it because we get to know our audiences and build our audiences and it keeps the arts here alive.”

Keeping the arts alive is crucial to artists like Lucy Merz, who will debut a new work.

“I've been choreographing and creating movement to music for as long as I can remember,” Merz said. “It's really the driving force behind my career as a dancer.”

Merz says the entire process was smooth thanks to the talented creatives inside the Indianapolis Ballet.

“I'm just so easily able to translate what's in my head onto them, and it's just wonderful to see,” Merz said.

You can see “New Works” for yourself at The District Theatre on Mass Avenue now through Sunday. Click here for more information.