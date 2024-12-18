Indianapolis Ballet to present multiple variations of ‘The Nutcracker’

INDIANAPOLIS — A holiday tradition returns to the Circle City this week when the Indianapolis Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

“This is an amazing show that people look forward to all year,” Don Steffy, the executive director of the Indianapolis Ballet, said. “For many, many people, it’s part of their holiday activities.”

It’s become an annual tradition for the Ballet’s dancers too.

“It's weeks and weeks and weeks of rehearsals,” Steffy said.

The performance of the Tchaikovsky masterpiece runs about two hours. And while the performance is recommended for children ages five and up, the Indianapolis Ballet will also present a version for a younger audience.

“Nutcracker Sweets,” an abbreviated version of “The Nutcracker,” will be presented at The Tobias Theater at Newfields after Christmas.

“This one is for basically the wee people,” Steffy said. “They hear the music, they see the dancers, and they want to dance, right? So they get up and dance in the aisle, and that's fine.”

“Nutcracker Sweets” runs a little less than an hour and there is no intermission.

