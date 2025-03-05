Indianapolis Opera at 50: Gala concert to celebrate past and future

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Opera will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala concert on March 22. David Starkey, the general director of the Indianapolis Opera, says the event will showcase the past five decades.

“It's taken 50 years to put the show together because it is representing the legacy families that have been building this opera company and the other arts organizations in our city,” Starkey said.

According to Starkey, the concert will feature 16 high-caliber singers from around the world with legacies similar to famed singers Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti. Hoosiers might recognize some of the names including Angela Brown, Jim Cornelison, Jane Dutton, and Laura Pedersen.

Former artistic director James Caraher will also return to the Hilbert Circle Theatre for the gala concert. Caraher, who first joined the Indianapolis Opera in 1981, said he enjoyed having performers return to the Indianapolis Opera.

“When I first found Nova Thomas, [she] was still at IU when she sang her first Madam Butterfly,” Caraher said. “She came back and did it 2 or 3 more times. It was one of the fun parts of my job, once I found people I like to work with, to keep bringing them back.”

