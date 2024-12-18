Indianapolis Opera Chorus to ‘make a statement’ with Christmas concert

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Opera Chorus is doing something it’s never done before: a Christmas concert.

“It was something that we started discussing last year,” Dr. Shederick Whipple said. “We wanted to have something for the season.”

“Voices of Christmas” will take place at the Basile Opera Center on Sunday, December 22. The concert will also feature the Indianapolis Youth Orchestra string quartet.

Indianapolis Opera

“I think this is going to be a real family event,” Maestro Alfred Savio said. “We’re going to be doing a piece called, ‘The Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas.’”

According to Savio, the work features musical styles that span from 6th century Italy to 20th century America, highlighting each day of the “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Indianapolis Opera

A performance orchestrated by the creatives of the chorus.

“We felt like we as the chorus have a lot to say,” Whipple said. “We're all artists. Many of us participate in various ensembles throughout the city, so we wanted to collectively join together and have a Christmas concert.”

“Voices of Christmas” will run about 75- minutes and guests are invited to a "Cookies & Cocoa" reception after the performance. Tickets are $25.

Click here to learn more.