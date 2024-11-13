Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Indianapolis Opera pays homage to its past with ‘The Barber of Seville’

The Indianapolis Opera will present Rossini's “The Barber of Seville” later this month. It is the most performed opera in the company's history.
Screen Shot 2024-11-12 at 2.28.56 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-11-12 at 2.29.39 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-11-12 at 2.28.40 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-11-12 at 2.28.25 PM.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser and the Indianapolis Opera are both tied to “The Barber of Seville.”

“It's one of my favorite roles,” Preisser said. “I’ve done it six times.”

It’s also a favorite of the Indianapolis Opera.

barber.png

“The Barber of Seville” was chosen because it's the most performed opera in the company's history,” Indianapolis Ballet general director David Starkey said.

The comedic storylines and general buffoonery of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” resonate with audiences of all ages.

Screen Shot 2024-11-12 at 2.28.40 PM.jpg

“You'll recognize all of the music,” Preisser said. “That's why it's such a good production to bring in younger people to get them exposed to this art form.”

Preisser’s own kids know the music well.

“I have two kids myself and they are always singing, ‘Figaro! Figaro! Daddy, that's your song,'" Preisser said. "I'm like, ‘well, that's probably not me, that's probably a better baritone who recorded it 20-30 years ago.’”

No matter who sings it, Rossini’s music stands the test of time.

Screen Shot 2024-11-12 at 2.29.39 PM.jpg

“Rossini's music is just brilliant,” Preisser said. “ Even if you don't understand Italian, you're going to know what's happening.”

You can catch Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” November 16-17 at The Booth Tarkington Theater in Carmel. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!