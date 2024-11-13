Indianapolis Opera pays homage to its past with ‘The Barber of Seville’

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser and the Indianapolis Opera are both tied to “The Barber of Seville.”

“It's one of my favorite roles,” Preisser said. “I’ve done it six times.”

It’s also a favorite of the Indianapolis Opera.

“The Barber of Seville” was chosen because it's the most performed opera in the company's history,” Indianapolis Ballet general director David Starkey said.

The comedic storylines and general buffoonery of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” resonate with audiences of all ages.

“You'll recognize all of the music,” Preisser said. “That's why it's such a good production to bring in younger people to get them exposed to this art form.”

Preisser’s own kids know the music well.

“I have two kids myself and they are always singing, ‘Figaro! Figaro! Daddy, that's your song,'" Preisser said. "I'm like, ‘well, that's probably not me, that's probably a better baritone who recorded it 20-30 years ago.’”

No matter who sings it, Rossini’s music stands the test of time.

“Rossini's music is just brilliant,” Preisser said. “ Even if you don't understand Italian, you're going to know what's happening.”

You can catch Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” November 16-17 at The Booth Tarkington Theater in Carmel. Click here for more information.