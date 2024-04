INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of the Fab Four have an exhilarating way to experience the Beatles' music in a whole new way: One that highlights and recognizes how women influenced their creations.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents "And I Love Her: The Beatles Reimagined" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WRTV got the chance to sit down with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra CEO James Johnson to hear why this is such a special event. Watch in our video player with this story.