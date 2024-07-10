Indy Dance Festival returns, free and inclusive classes available

INDIANAPOLIS — Get out your dancing shoes, the Indy Dance Festival returns to the Circle City July 19-21.

It’s a festival presented by the Indy Dance Council, an organization dedicated to uniting dance groups throughout central Indiana.

“It went so well for our first go at it, we have no complaints, only more dreams to add on in the future,” Indy Dance Council artistic director Mariel Greenlee said. “It was the right energy, the right amount of love, the right juju from the jump.”

The three day festival will highlight all kinds of dance for all kinds of people.

“We're trying to make space for anybody that wants to come and wiggle and move together as a community,” Greenlee said. “It's a really huge mix celebrating all of the dance that we have in the city.”

In addition to classes for beginners, the Indy Dance Festival will also have classes for people who are neurodivergent, as well as over the age of 50.

“We have 10 master classes in a wide range of styles, taught by industry professionals from all over the country,” Greenlee said.

One of those professionals is Cuong Tran, who is more widely known as King Koi.

“I specialize in popping, animation, tutting and waving,” Tran said. “During the pandemic, I got really well-known all over the world. I've taught students from LA to Brazil, and I've taught a bunch of students here in locally as well.”

