Indy fitness studio celebrates 20 years of helping Hoosiers become healthier

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve ever started a new year with a resolution to get fit only to give up after a few weeks, you’re not alone. It’s something nearly every gym and fitness center encounters this time of the year.

“January is our busiest time,” Jillian Daniels said. “Whatever stage you're at, we have something for you.”

WRTV

Daniels is the co-owner of Invoke Studio, a yoga and Pilates studio now with two locations in central Indiana. She says the key to sticking with a new workout is to start small.

“That's how you get started with it, make your goals attainable,” Daniels said. "That way you don't feel overwhelmed and it's something to help take small steps to become a healthier, more well-balanced human.”

WRTV

The studio also began with small steps back in 2005. Invoke is celebrating its 20th anniversary with several events throughout January.

“I think celebrating an anniversary like 20 years is really incredible,” Daniels said. “It only happens once, so we're doing it big.”

Invoke will host special events including a yoga class and sound bath at Indiana Landmarks, a kid-focused yoga class, and even a party on January 18.

“We hope to have people from the community there to celebrate with us and also make connections with one another,” Daniels said.

Connecting with the community is core to the Invoke way.

WRTV

“We've been a staple in the Indianapolis community with a very community-minded focus,” Daniels said. “It's easy to come in every day and just think of it as a job, but there are those moments where I know that we're impacting every individual who walks into our space, and that's just something that we're all really grateful for.”

So whether you’re a seasoned yoga pro or a total newbie, Invoke Studio has a class for you.

“We have Intro to Yoga, which is a four-week series [and] each week builds upon the previous week of content so that you're gaining the skills and the confidence to feel really comfortable in a yoga class,” Daniels said.

A similar offering is also available for Invoke’s Pilates Reformer program.

WRTV

“Those two options I would recommend to anyone who's brand new to the studio,” Daniels said. “Our teachers who are here to support you every step of the way.”

One step at a time.

“This is a space that bonds everyone together, and that's just really wonderful,” Daniels said.