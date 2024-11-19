Indy Pride’s FROST series promises to brighten the winter months

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride wants Hoosiers to know that pride celebrations don’t have to start and stop in June.

The organization’s winter series, FROST, returns for its second season with events held throughout the winter months.

Indy Pride

“Let's bring some joy in the winter time when it's a little darker and sometimes we don't have our family around, so we want to just center that around community and joy,” board president Jay Castillo Jimenez said.

From crafts to a career fair, Indy Pride is making sure everyone feels the warmth this winter.

Indy Pride

"We've always done the career fair, but we're going to make it a little bit bigger,” Jimenez said. “It's going span around two weekends.”

The first weekend will focus on resume-building resources, a networking hour, and even a clothes swap.

“We realize that just throwing people to employers is the best route,” Jimenez said. “So let's give them the resources and prepare them so that they can get hired and find a job.”

Indy Pride

Whether it's finding a new job or reconnecting with the community, FROST won’t leave anyone in the cold.

“I think in the times that we're living right now, in this climate, feeling love is huge right now,” Jimenez said. “We're joyful and we're happy, and finding or finding your people is big. I think part of Indy pride is finding joy in the community and we know it's there, so let's just bring it together and show it.”

Indy Pride

