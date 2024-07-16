Indy Shakes production highlights stories of Indy’s Riverside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — ML Roberts isn’t from Indianapolis, but that isn’t keeping the playwright from telling the story of Black Indianapolis. Roberts wrote the play, “Riverside” in partnership with The New Harmony Project.

“There's a lot of history that we're talking about,” Roberts said. “A lot of history that a lot of people, even people who live here today, may have never heard of.”

“Riverside” is told from the perspective of one family through the span of three decades.

“It was a predominantly Black neighborhood [and] it still is,” Roberts said. “The play covers multiple generations. It starts in the 1820s, goes to the 1920s, covering Indiana Avenue, and then goes to the 1960s.”

“Riverside” will run July 18-27 at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheatre. The play is free to attend and Roberts hopes Hoosiers get a better understanding of the Riverside neighborhood.

“I hope they leave with a lot of pride for their community, a lot of pride and a lot of joy and understanding [about] the streets that they walk on,” Roberts said.

Click here for more information about Indy Shakes.