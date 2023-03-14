Inside Indy | Hostess House offering a step back in time

MARION — The Wilson-Vaughan House in Marion was originally built as a wedding gift and more than a century later, it’s a gift that continues to give as the Hostess House.

The Hostess House, as Hoosiers know it today, began in 1950 when it was going to be sold.

“Some of the ladies in town were concerned that it would be bought and purchased and broken down into apartments,” according to Janet Gartland, the Hostess House Board President. “So they got together as a group and bought the house and named it the Hostess House. It was a ladies' club exclusively for women.

Hostess House is now open to everyone and serves lunch through the week from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. According to Gartland, everything is made in-house. Specialties include chicken salad and butterscotch pie.

“Those are the things that locally everybody knows we do well,” Gartland said.

Visitors can also stop by Peggy's Boutique, the gift shop located inside the Hostess House.

It’s a staple in Marion that continues to this day thanks to the generous support of the community.