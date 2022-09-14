Watch Now
Inside Indy: News consumption and trauma

Can consuming news be traumatizing? WRTV's Megan Shinn talks to a counselor about the impact of news consumption.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 19:28:39-04

Sometimes, news can feel passive. You pause what you're doing to watch a video, then you move on with your day.

But on WRTV's Inside Indy, we're trying to tell news differently.

It got us asking questions about how much news is healthy to consume.

Is there a holistic way to stay informed and connected, considering the traumatizing things we see every day?

To answer that question WRTV turned to local licensed mental health counselor Kimble Richardson.

Watch the video in the player above to see our interview with Richardson.

