Inside Indy | Red Door Cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — While the towering red brick steeple at the corner of East and New York streets is hard to miss, it is possible to overlook the eclectic cafe located on the east side of the building nestled behind a bright red door.

Originally built as a church by renowned architect Diedrich Bohlen, the building is now home to The Cyrus Place Event Center and the fittingly named Red Door Cafe.

The cafe is celebrating its first year of serving carefully curated caffeinated beverages. It’s the fruition of an idea that preceded the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic pushed and pushed and pushed it back,” venue manager Sommer Philpott said.

The Red Door Cafe is intentional about its offerings, serving Intelligentsia Coffee, which is based in Chicago.

“They actually work with the coffee growers,” Philpott said. “Intelligentsia imports it themselves and roasts it themselves.”

It’s a decision embraced by Red Door Cafe patrons like Bill Brooks.

“It’s a great product and a wonderful atmosphere and ambiance,” Brooks said. “You won’t find many coffee houses that have stained glass windows in the restrooms.”

Also unique to The Red Door Cafe is its Thursday wine and chocolate tastings that also feature live music.

The Red Door Cafe is located at 237 N. East St. in Indianapolis.