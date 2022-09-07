Inside Indy | Tuttle Orchards

GREENFIELD — Inside Indy is partnering with Indiana Foodways Alliance to explore its Hoosier culinary trails. The Farm-to-Table trail features nearly 30 orchards, markets and farms.

One of those stops is Tuttle Orchards in Hancock County.

“We enjoy being a part of the Farm-to-Table Food Trail because we have an opportunity to help people experience agriculture here on the farm and experience food made with things grown here from the farm,” Ruth Ann Roney, Tuttle Orchards general manager said.

Roney’s great-grandparents started the orchard in 1928 and have been producing apples for 94 years.

Recently, Tuttle Orchards added several new activities including you-cut flowers.

“The last couple years, we’ve had less of an apple crop due to the frost, and so we wanted to provide people in the fall something else they could pick and experience,” Roney said.

If you’re looking for something a little more sweet, Tuttle Orchards offers everything from caramel apples and donuts to cider slushies.

