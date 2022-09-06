Inside Indy | Who are we?

WRTV's journalists are also your neighbors, and we recognize news (and the way people talk about it) can be overwhelming these days. With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city. Watch our video for a deeper look behind our thought process as we were creating the foundations of Inside Indy.
What is Inside Indy?
Inside Indy is WRTV's hub for people, spaces and events that give us a sense of community in Indianapolis. WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.
