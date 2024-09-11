IPS students get sweet lesson in beekeeping

INDIANAPOLIS — There's an extra buzz around William McKinley School 39 thanks to beekeeper Evan Williamson.

WRTV Evan Williamson is a beekeeper who manages two hives on the campus of William McKinley School 39.



“I wanted to keep bees for people and I ran out of room at home,” Williamson said. “Next thing I knew, I was talking to William McKinley about keeping bees for them.”

Williamson manages two beehives outside School 39.

“These colonies are relatively new,” Williamson said. “It takes a little time for them to build up in population [and] get enough bees to make honey.”

Students recently got a a lesson in the tools and methods Williamson uses to collect the honey. From scraping beeswax with an uncapping fork, to placing each honeycomb frame for a spin inside an extractor, students saw it all.

Several students watched with a curiosity and interest that Williamson said he too had at one time.

“It's a lot of enthusiasm and interest on their part,” Williamson said. “So, it's just exciting to be able to fuel it."

