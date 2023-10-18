Irvington Halloween festival celebrates 77 years

IRVINGTON — Later this month, the Irvington Halloween Festival will return for its 77th consecutive year. It’s the nation’s longest running Halloween festival.

“We’re very proud of it,” Carrie Yazell said. “I could talk about Halloween until I am blue in the face.”

Yazell and Irvington business owner Adam Hampton recently stopped by Inside Indy to talk about the spooky season and its impact on the east side community.

WRTV

“It is such an exciting and electric time in Irvington,” Adam Hampton said. “We really see a great increase in revenue during October. What’s so nice is all those people come back all season long. This festival really helps our community a lot.”

A weeklong schedule of events kicks off Oct. 21 with a health fair and masquerade ball. The street fair is Saturday Oct. 28. Both Yazell and Hampton say the street festival is what it's all about.

“That early morning, before everyone arrives, that is one of my favorite times,” Hampton said.

“The energy at four o'clock in the morning is electrifying,” Yazell said.

Click here for a complete list of events.