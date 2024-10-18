Irvington ready for 78th annual Halloween festival

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is upon us, and the ghosts, goblins, and ghouls of Irvington are ready. Kami Nielsen and Adam Hampton of the Irvington Halloween Festival are ready too.

“Everybody knows the street fair, which is happening on October 26 this year, but what a lot of people don't realize is this is actually a week-long festival,” Nielsen said.

The Irvington Halloween Festival runs October 19-26. Hampton, who owns Hampton & Co., says the festival attracts 50,000-80,000 visitors annually.

“It’s one of the longest consecutively run festivals in the country and we have it right here in Indiana,” Hampton said. “Everyone goes all out the entire month of October.”

That includes neighbors, many of whom have been decorating their houses for months.

“There's a house decorating contest that's going on right now, and if you want to see all the winners of the house decorating contest, you can purchase tickets to our Fright Seeing Tours,” Nielsen said.

New for 2024 is a family movie night at Crystal Creek Farm where there will be a showing of Eddie Murphy’s 2003 film, The Haunted Mansion.

“Each year there's something new, but what makes this event so unique is the people that come to it,” Hampton said.

Click here for a complete list of events and activities for the Irvington Halloween Festival.