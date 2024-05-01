It takes two to ‘TINA’: Meet the women of the Tina Turner musical

INDIANAPOLIS — You could call Ari Groover and Zurin Villanueva rockstars.

“We really rock out,” Groover said. “We give a little sense of nostalgia to the fans and people who may not know or who have never seen Tina, they get to actually experience it.”

Groover and Villanueva alternate playing Tina Turner in "TINA –The Tina Turner Musical."

“You can feel the love for Tina Turner,” Villanueva said. “Her fans regard you like you're Tina and they yell at you, they cheer for you, a few times they've rushed the stage. So it's a very much a supreme honor.”

The musical follows the tumultuous life of Turner who was born Anna Mae Bullock.

“This is a story about Anna Mae,” Groover said. “The story about how Anna Mae became Tina Turner and this global phenomenon and icon. So you really get to learn about who she is and what gets her through this rocky roller coaster of a rock concert that you get out of this show.”

‘"TINA –The Tina Turner Musical’" runs through May 5 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.