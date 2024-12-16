‘It’s not work to show up for yourself’: Fitness and community fill this Indy dance studio

INDIANAPOLIS — DanceWorks Indy is more than a dance studio for Jillian Wilschke.

“It's my community, my sanity, it's my everything,” Wilschke said. “It's been an awesome way to meet people in Indy.”

Wilschke grew up dancing and joined DanceWorks Indy when it opened in 2019.

WRTV

“I think what I love most is that it's definitely all levels that can come here,” Wilschke said. “It's great to see a lot of folks progress through some of the more challenging classes. It's fun to cheer each other on.”

It’s a motivation to move on display in every class, especially the fast-paced 305 Fitness class, which is a hybrid of cardio and dance.

“This is one of my favorite classes and favorite types of workouts,” Kasey Walker said.

WRTV

Walker, a native of Carmel, first took the class as a client in New York City before becoming an instructor and eventually bringing 305 Fitness to Indianapolis.

“It's patterns of movement that repeat,” Walker said. “You certainly don't have to have any dance experience when you come to the class.”

DanceWorks Indy also offers classes with a slower tempo according to owner Gabby Brock.

“We have a range of classes from ballet, tap, jazz to heels and hip-hop,” Brock said. “This is such a safe space for people new to dance, those who are returning to dance [or those] who may have a troubled experience with dance.”

WRTV

Whatever your background may be, DanceWorks Indy has something for you.

“Our motto is, ‘Dance works for everybody and every body,’” Brock said. “And we really believe that and showcase that through all of our classes. It’s not work to show up for yourself."

Click here to learn more about DanceWorks Indy.