Learn to throw clay your own way at this ceramics studio

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you’re a newbie, a hand builder or a wheel thrower like Chris DePrez, there’s a space for you inside the Fountain Square Clay Center. It’s a studio DePrez opened when he moved back from out of state.

“I managed a studio in New York, and when I moved back to Indianapolis, I decided I was going to open a ceramic studio,” DePrez said.

DePrez envisioned a multipurpose studio where he could help Hoosiers explore the ceramic arts. The Fountain Square Clay Center offers a variety of classes as well as potter workspaces for folks who already know their way around the wheel.

“We have 12 teachers teaching different types of classes,” DePrez said.

Different types of classes for a variety of people.

“One of my favorite parts of the studio is just all the different people we get coming through here,” DePrez said.

Fountain Square Clay Center also shares a space with the Indy Clay Co-op where other Indy-area ceramic artists can display their work and share their passion for ceramics.

“We've got a depth there that is nice to have in terms of people who know their craft very well," DePrez said.

