Local minority organization empowers women through community events

INDIANAPOLIS — Purple Ribbon Women's Minority Organization is empowering women and children in Indianapolis though community events and fundraisers.

The organization, founded by Sandra Day on December 13, 2020, seeks to empower, encourage and uplift women to be better versions of themselves, which makes them better for their families.

Purple Ribbon hosts four events each year that provide resources and embrace women and children, including:

Community Baby Shower

-This event provides resources and support for expecting families, especially those who may not be able to have a baby shower, which is an important part of pregnancy.

Silent Warriors

-This event provides financial help for those with autoimmune diseases.

Elevate Your Mind

-This is a mix of classes, seminars, and training workshops that help women access the resources that are available to them.

House of Royalty

-This provided transitional housing for domestic violence survivors.

Purple Ribbon accepts donations and volunteers.

"The more items we have to provide, the more people we can impact," Carla Day said.

Learn more about the organization and how to donate or get involved, here.