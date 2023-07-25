Local radio host commits to bra-less summer with a noble cause

INDIANAPOLIS — A local radio host and fed-up bra-wearer is using addition by subtraction to give back to those in need.

WZPL's Nikki Reed says after years of wearing uncomfortable bras all year long, she was done putting them on at least one time of year.

"I just hate wearing bras in the summertime," Reed said. "And so I sent a text to the show, and I was like, 'Just FYI, I'm not gonna wear bras this summer. Like, I'm over it, I'm out, bra-less summer.'"

She says she got so much figurative support for the idea of ditching literal support, she started her Bra-less Summer Campaign: Complete with a pledge, a song, and discussion on-air over why women feel compelled to wear bras.

"The world has made you feel ashamed that people can see your nipples and I find that to be so stupid," Reed said.

Reed said the process of cleaning out her now-unneeded bras from her wardrobe inspired her to do something bigger with Bra-less Summer.

She decided to start a bra drive to benefit the local Indianapolis chapter of I Support The Girls, a nonprofit that gives items to women and girls who need them.

Teaming up with The Naked Monkey Waxing Spa, the Bra-less Summer campaign is collecting gently used bras, unused underwear and feminine products for I Support The Girls.

The main event for collecting these items is happening 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday at the Naked Monkey's Carmel location (270 W. Carmel Drive). You can also donate at any Naked Monkey location or at WZPL at 6810 N. Shadeland Ave.

Watch our video above for the full on-air experience with Nikki when we interviewed her for this story! You can follow her journey and other efforts at her blog.