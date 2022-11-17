Magic of Lights returning to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Throughout the summer, thousands of people come to Ruoff Music Center to see concerts under the stage lights.

This winter, the venue is shining new lights - more than one million to be exact.

Magic Nights of Lights is happening from Nov. 18 - Jan 1. from 6-10 p.m. Ticket prices increase on Dec. 1 and you can buy tickets in advance.

Displays include a 32-foot-tall Barbie, dinosaurs, monster trucks, a 200-foot-long Tunnel of Lights and more.

"There's plenty of signage to tell you where to go [and] how to enter the path," Kyle Johnston with Live Nation said. "It's neat to see the venue not during the summertime with the music concert but rather during the winter with some Christmas lights guiding your way."

After the experience, there's Santa's Village. Families can decorate cookies and there will be food and drink available for purchase. Santa will also be there on Fridays and Saturdays.

New this year, guests can rent heated igloos on the Ruoff Music Center stage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.