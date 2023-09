CAMP ATTERBURY — WRTV's Inside Indy spoke with a unit within the Indiana National Guard that is holding their first exercise at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury and one of the nation’s premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center.

The Security Force Assistance Command is executing a validation exercise for three of their forward-deploying SFABs; 3rd, 4th and portions of 54th SFAB.