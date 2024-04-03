New musical brings prom night to life, along with some dead boyfriends

INDIANAPOLIS — Discovering Broadway’s sixth musical, “The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends,” shares the story of three best friends who’ve been planning the perfect prom for most of their lives.

“It's very similar to what you would see in a sitcom,” Ephraim Owens said. “You have three girls who thought that they would take it upon themselves and create the perfect boyfriends or perfect prom dates.”

But like many things in life, things don’t always work out the way we envision them.

“They ended up creating three zombie or monster boyfriends, and so the whole time, they're trying to figure out how to work with it and it all just culminates at prom, where they have to put their friendship together to overcome all these issues,” Owens said.

Joel Kirk founded the nonprofit Discovering Broadway, as a pre-Broadway incubator for musicals.

“We host those teams and writers at retreats here in Indianapolis,” Kirk said. “While those creative teams are here, we hire local actors and bring out Broadway actors to work together to bring to life the score in the script.”

“The Trouble With Dead Boyfriends,” is one of those musicals. It will premiere April 20th at The Tobias Theater.

