New mutual aid fund for BIPOC artists in Indy to launch on Record Store Day

The R/Evolution Fund formally launches on June 12 at Irvington Vinyl and Books.
Courtesy of Irvington Vinyl and Books
Pictured: Alex Verdeflor and her band Curley Q. Formerly of Village Mut and Lace Front. Behind the band is artwork by local artists Machaila Gray, Michelle Lynn Johnson, and Samuel Penaloza.
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 25, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Several organizations in Indianapolis' art scene are pulling together to create a support fund for artists of color in Indy.

The mutually-aided collaboration, "The R/Evolution Fund," is a no-questions-asked bill-pay support system for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC). It plans to provide struggling artists with $500 monthly grants.

The R/Evolution Fund is managed by the Indiana Writers Center, Musical Family Tree, The Kheprw Institute, Fourth Sunday Music Co., Abattoir Gallery, and Irvington Vinyl & Books. Elysia Lucinda Smith, the owner of Irvington Vinyl and Books, says the fund has already received four inquiries for monetary help — she expects that number to grow even more as it prepares for a formal launch.

“As a business owner that relies on local artists to help grow my business, I wanted to do something specific to give back, and to ensure the artists I rely on for my business to thrive can thrive alongside me,” Smith said.

The R/Evolution Fund will formally launch with a party involving several of Indy's local artists on Record Store Day, which is Saturday, June 12. Visitors can expect artwork, live music, and 20% of all proceeds to go toward the support fund. The launch party starts at noon.

“Making an intentional effort to be both of and for the community is a core part of building a future as a business owner," Smith said. "After a global pandemic and amidst ongoing systematic racism, our local artists deserve our care."

According to Smith, The R/Evolution Fund will have already given out eight grants by Record Store Day. Since it is a donor-advised fund, the organization is actively seeking those who wish to donate as well as applicants seeking a grant.

Those who would like to become a donor can do so by visiting cicf.org. Those interested in applying can do so at cicf.kimbia.com/revolution.

