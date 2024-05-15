New studio space offers entrepreneurs recording equipment without the upfront cost

FISHERS — A newly created studio in Hamilton County is making life a little easier for area entrepreneurs.

“We are designed to help entrepreneurs in their journey,” David Bolling said.

Bolling is the executive director and CFO of Launch Fishers, an organization dedicated to helping grow startups and entrepreneurs in central Indiana.

“Entrepreneurship is always fast-paced,” Bolling said. “It is a constant evolution.”

An evolution that led to the creation of The Launch Fishers Podcast & Recording Studio. It’s a space equipped with technology aimed at easing the burden of content creation.

“Our intent is you can come in, sit down, plug your laptop in, turn the mixer on, and you're ready to go and record,” Bolling said. “The benefit is you don't have to invest in roughly $15,000 of hardware.”

The podcast studio allows users to create high-quality content with ease.

“We can put up to four people in there,” Bolling said. “Then you're ready to just do your podcast record[ing] and walk away.”

If an entrepreneur is looking to create a video, be it a product demo, training tutorial, or social media post, Launch Fishers has the equipment and people to make that happen.

“We're going to train you on how to set up a camera, put a microphone [and] do some short form video,” Bolling said. “We're confident here you can pick this up in an hour.”

But the help doesn’t stop once the recording does.

“It's just not, ‘Hey, I'm going to come in and do a single podcast and I'm done,’” Bolling said. “[There] needs to be a marketing strategy. What's the marketing and podcasting strategy for the year? How do I brand that podcast? Who are the people that I'm speaking to? How does it fit my business? We have members and partners here in the building that can help along that.”

Bolling says the studio currently has about 20 active users.

"It's really taken off and we're very happy with it," Bolling said.

You can learn more about the Launch Fishers Podcast & Recording Studio here.

