Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

New studio space offers entrepreneurs recording equipment without the upfront cost

The Launch Fishers Podcast &amp; Recording Studio is a space equipped with technology aimed at easing the burden of content creation.
Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.17.29 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.16.50 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.16.17 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.17.03 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.17.18 PM.jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 16:57:44-04

FISHERS — A newly created studio in Hamilton County is making life a little easier for area entrepreneurs.

“We are designed to help entrepreneurs in their journey,” David Bolling said.

Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.16.17 PM.jpg

Bolling is the executive director and CFO of Launch Fishers, an organization dedicated to helping grow startups and entrepreneurs in central Indiana.

“Entrepreneurship is always fast-paced,” Bolling said. “It is a constant evolution.”

Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.16.50 PM.jpg

An evolution that led to the creation of The Launch Fishers Podcast & Recording Studio. It’s a space equipped with technology aimed at easing the burden of content creation.

“Our intent is you can come in, sit down, plug your laptop in, turn the mixer on, and you're ready to go and record,” Bolling said. “The benefit is you don't have to invest in roughly $15,000 of hardware.”

The podcast studio allows users to create high-quality content with ease.

“We can put up to four people in there,” Bolling said. “Then you're ready to just do your podcast record[ing] and walk away.”

Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.17.18 PM.jpg

If an entrepreneur is looking to create a video, be it a product demo, training tutorial, or social media post, Launch Fishers has the equipment and people to make that happen.

“We're going to train you on how to set up a camera, put a microphone [and] do some short form video,” Bolling said. “We're confident here you can pick this up in an hour.”

But the help doesn’t stop once the recording does.

Screen Shot 2024-05-15 at 3.17.03 PM.jpg

“It's just not, ‘Hey, I'm going to come in and do a single podcast and I'm done,’” Bolling said. “[There] needs to be a marketing strategy. What's the marketing and podcasting strategy for the year? How do I brand that podcast? Who are the people that I'm speaking to? How does it fit my business? We have members and partners here in the building that can help along that.”

Bolling says the studio currently has about 20 active users.

“It's really taken off and we're very happy with it,” Bolling said. “We're confident you can pick this up in an hour.”

You can learn more about the Launch Fishers Podcast & Recording Studio here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!