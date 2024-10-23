Nonprofit seeks volunteers for Fall Repair Fest

INDIANAPOLIS — Many homeowners are busy preparing their properties as winter approaches. But not every Hoosier is able to do the work that needs to be done before the snowflakes fly.

That’s where the nonprofit Home Repairs for Good comes in.

“Home Repairs for Good primarily focuses on age in place,” Executive Director Rachel Nelson said. “We are looking to make sure that our older adults, those individuals with disabilities, who own their home, are able to remain there safely and age in place for as long as they wish.”

Nelson says on average, the homeowners the nonprofit has worked with have remained in their homes for 28 years.

“Some of them have been there since the day they were born,” Nelson said.

Home Repairs for Good tackles projects like gutter and yard clearing, as well as handrail and ramp installation. All at no cost to the homeowner.

This year, the Fall Repair Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, and will focus on Martindale-Brightwood, an area familiar to the nonprofit.

“So 46218 has been our largest zip code served from the beginning of our existence 11 years ago,” Nelson said.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering with Home Repairs for Good.