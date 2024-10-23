Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Nonprofit seeks volunteers for Fall Repair Fest

Homes for Good will focus this year's Fall Repair Fest on Indy's Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.54 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.22 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.49 PM.jpg
Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.30 PM.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Many homeowners are busy preparing their properties as winter approaches. But not every Hoosier is able to do the work that needs to be done before the snowflakes fly.

That’s where the nonprofit Home Repairs for Good comes in.

Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.54 PM.jpg

“Home Repairs for Good primarily focuses on age in place,” Executive Director Rachel Nelson said. “We are looking to make sure that our older adults, those individuals with disabilities, who own their home, are able to remain there safely and age in place for as long as they wish.”

Nelson says on average, the homeowners the nonprofit has worked with have remained in their homes for 28 years.

“Some of them have been there since the day they were born,” Nelson said.

Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.22 PM.jpg

Home Repairs for Good tackles projects like gutter and yard clearing, as well as handrail and ramp installation. All at no cost to the homeowner.

This year, the Fall Repair Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, and will focus on Martindale-Brightwood, an area familiar to the nonprofit.

Screen Shot 2024-10-23 at 7.54.30 PM.jpg

“So 46218 has been our largest zip code served from the beginning of our existence 11 years ago,” Nelson said.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering with Home Repairs for Good.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!