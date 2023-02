INDIANAPOLIS — Opera Cabaret returns to Union 50 for a sophisticated dining and entertainment experience.

Indianapolis Opera Resident Artists will perform in a cabaret-style program showcasing opera, musical theater and American Songbooks. Attendees also enjoy a multi-course meal and a complimentary glass of wine.

The event is happening on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

WRTV's Megan Shinn welcomed some special guests to find out more about the event and what you can expect.

