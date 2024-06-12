Paddle your problems away while connecting with the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — Peter Bloomquist is a self-described “river rat.”

“I use that term lovingly,” Bloomquist said. Bloomquist is the owner and operator of Frank's Paddlesports Livery in Indianapolis. But who is Frank?

“Frank was my dog,” Bloomquist said. “It's in honor of him.”

Now in its second year of business, Frank’s offers stand-up paddle board, kayak and canoe rentals, helping Hoosiers explore the White River.

“Our watershed is in better quality than it's been in half a century,” Bloomquist said. “In my opinion, it's the predominant public space in Indy, and we want to make that more accessible for everybody.”

And everybody means everybody. Last year, the livery had guests ranging in age from 1 to 82.

“I enjoy the melting pot of being in a city and all the different cultures,” Bloomquist said. “It's fun [and] I love meeting new people. My favorite part is getting customers out on the water.”

Frank’s offers visitors two river routes: A 7-mile trip that begins in Broad Ripple, and a 4-mile trip that originates in Rocky Ripple. Both lead to Frank's Paddlesports Livery which is located on North White River Parkway Drive West and West 30th Street.

“We picked this location as our starting point in partnership with the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis for a reason,” Bloomquist said. “It's a very safe stretch of river.”

Safety is a priority at the livery.

“Both myself and any of our other guides or operation associates are all CPR, first aid, AED-trained, both adult and pediatric in case of an emergency,” Bloomquist said. “[It’s] probably my proudest point of year one.”

Bloomquist also takes pride in the customer service provided at the livery.

“We have an excellent team,” Bloomquist said. “We give a little bit of a white-glove service. We carry the boats for everyone, [and] we help you in and out of the water.”

You can book a trip on the White River by visiting the Frank's Paddlesports Livery website.