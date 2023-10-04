Pastries are a universal language at this Mexican bakery

INDIANAPOLIS — Artisan Bakery is a Mexican bakery that’s been serving up sweet treats on Indy’s west side since 2018.

You will find everything from traditional Mexican baked goods to American classics.

“Everything is fresh-baked every day,” according to assistant manager Jennifer Novelo-Willis. “Our most popular is the tres leches cake or the milhojas cake.”

The tres leches cake is a staple in Mexican and Latino culture.

“We make it with three different types of milk, so it's a very moist cake,” Novelo-Willis said. “We put a mixed berry filling inside of it and then decorate it with strawberries and white chocolate. The milhojas is a layer cake of puff pastry and mascarpone filling, and we've put almonds and pecans around the side and a mixture of fruit on top.”

If those sound a little too decadent, customers also have a wide variety of breads and rolls to choose from.

“The most iconic Mexican pastry is the one up top there that was a concha or seashell,” Novelo-Willis said. “It's kind of like a brioche bread and then we put sugar paste on top in the form of a shell.”

The customer’s at Artisan Bakery are just as diverse as its product lineup.

“We love having a diversity of people,” Novelo-Willis said. “This is a Mexican bakery, but we get such a variety of different people that come in and then it's always nice to see them. it's just it's just a really rewarding feeling to be able to serve our community.”

Artisan Bakery is located at 7341 Rockville Rd. in Indianapolis. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.