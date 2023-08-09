Pen & Pink Vintage brings special literary experience to Indy's Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — One Hoosier book-lover is living out her childhood dream in owning her own bookstore.

"Since I was a kid, when other people would play post office, I was playing library and bookstore," Pen & Pink Vintage owner Laura McPhee said. "I have wanted a bookstore my whole life."

McPhee says after years of wishing, she began looking for a spot in earnest about 10 years ago. Pen & Pink Vintage was born, and it became a place to find historic literature from the Civil War period to the World War II period. The shop carries several genres, including American and British literature.

"But, primarily books by women is our first priority," McPhee said. "(And) books by Indiana authors. I don't think there's another place in town where you can come in and you're going to find Gene Stratton-Porter, and Booth Tarkington, and James Whitcomb Riley, and a host of other Indiana writers."

You can find Pen & Pink Vintage at 2435 Shelby St. in Indianapolis. It's open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.