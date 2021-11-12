A luxe microbar in Meridian Kessler and 8 more restaurant and bar openings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As the hospitality industry continues to rebound from the staggering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, new restaurants and bars have started to pop up around Indianapolis.

Plus, a few businesses that had temporarily closed in 2020 are now reopening.

From a luxe microbar in a high-fidelity listening room to downtown Indy's newest rooftop bar, here are some of the latest places to open (or reopen) their doors to guests as we round out 2021.

Bar One Fourteen: Voted one of the best bars in the country by Esquire, Bar One Fourteen has reopened its reservation books for the first time since March 2020.

In the heart of Meridian Kessler on what should be named "Patachou Inc. Street," the low-lit luxe microbar offers an intimate shared experience for all in attendance. While enjoying traditional Japanese cocktails, tunes are spinning in a high-fidelity listening room sure to make you sway to the beat. It's a time best not explained but experienced.

Bar One Fourteen takes reservations two weeks in advance via Open Table and is open Thursday - Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Sundry and Vice Sundry and Vice, located at 850 Massachusetts Ave.

Sundry and Vice: The latest addition to the Bottleworks Hotel, Sundry and Vice, first opened in late October. The apothecary-themed cocktail lounge is the second location for the Cinncinnati-based craft cocktail bar. World's Best Bar ranked the cocktail bar one of the best across the globe in 2018. The cocktail bar makes its syrups in-house, uses freshly-squeezed juices for its modern take on classic cocktails, and offers boozy ice cream floats.

"We continuously pushed ourselves to get better and better and better at what we do. I think what really sets us apart is we have such an intense focus on hospitality," Stuart King, owner of Sundry and Vice, told WRTV in an interview following the announcement of opening his second location in Indy in early 2020.

It's open to the public Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m., and Sunday from noon to midnight.

Courtesy of Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, located at 51 North Illinois.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse: Hyde Park welcomed diners back to its downtown Indianapolis location in late October after a six-month-long renovation.

Located at the corner of Illinois and Market Streets, the restaurant's remodeling includes an expanded liquor and raw bar, a stage for live entertainment every Friday and Saturday, and an assortment of art pieces from ceiling to floor. The steakhouse is also now offering seafood from all coasts, from fresh fish and oysters to sushi and sashimi.

Hyde Park is open for dinner Tuesday and Wednesday, 5 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria: The Illinois-based deep-dish pizzeria opened its third Indianapolis location in Broad Ripple the first week of November. Lou Malnati's is situated right off the Central Canal Trail. It has a full-service restaurant with outdoor seating and a bar — a first of a Lou Malnati's location in central Indiana.

The pizzeria is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Courtesy of Slapfish Raw Bar by Slapfish, located at 339 Massachusetts Avenue.

Raw Bar by Slapfish: The owners of Slapfish are expanding their reach on Mass Ave with the opening of its first raw bar outside of California.

The owners of Slapfish Indiana say they "are once again elevating the downtown Indianapolis seafood experience." Raw Bar says it will offer fresh and sustainable seafood on its oyster bar.

Raw Bar by Slapfish will open in the building that previously housed MacNivens Restaurant & Bar on December 3.

The Cannon Ball Lounge: Indy could always stand to have another rooftop bar.

On the sixth floor of the recently-opened boutique hotel in downtown Indianapolis, "Hotel Indy," The Cannon Ball Lounge offers an assortment of beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, and wine. The aesthetically pleasing lounge furniture is a breath of fresh air mixed with elegance.

You can take the elevator up Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Thursday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. , Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hulman: Another one inside Hotel Indy, The Hulman is the opportune place to grab a bite to eat before running up to The Cannon Ball. Its menu offers small, medium and large plates

Courtesy of Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, located at 8696 E. U.S. Highway 36.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants: Slightly outside of Indy, Cooper's Hawk is opening its third Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Nov. 15. With an internationally qualified sommelier on their team, what's not to love about the wine menu?

The upscale casual dining and wine experience is located right off of Highway 36, with the capacity to seat over 340 guests.

As the 48th location, Avon's Cooper's Hawk will be no different from its predecessors and offer a wine club, tasting room and a shop.

“Since 2010, our northside Indianapolis restaurant has been wildly successful, which is why we want to extend our unique dining experience to guests in other areas of Central Indiana,” Tim McEnery, founder and CEO of Cooper's Hawk, stated in a release.

Portillo's: Portillo's opened its fourth central Indiana restaurant Friday, Nov. 5 in Westfield. It's located at the entrance of the Grand Park Sports Complex.

Portillo's Westfield location has the chain's first-ever beer garden and, of course, has double drive-thru lanes and an outdoor patio.

MORE | Indy Reads bookstore reopens in Fountain Square | New resource center fills gaps, offers healing for gender-nonconforming community | Couple brings globally-inspired fare to Noblesville with opening of 9th Street Bistro |

Are we missing one? Email WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris to get your business on the list at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com.