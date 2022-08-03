An Edgar Allan Poe-inspired coffee-to-cocktail entertainment venue opens downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The newest late-night spot on Meridian Street is also now one of downtown Indianapolis' earliest.

Nevermore at Union Station, located at 39 W. Jackson St., is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and has everything from a cocktail lounge and bar to a cafe and restaurant.

The developers behind the more than 25,000-square-foot space — once the home of two nightclubs, Cadillac Ranch and Bartini's — consider the gaming bar and restaurant concept as an "eatertainment" venue.

"It's not just coming in here and eatin' or drinkin'," Hollie Heritier, Nevermore's director of operations, told WRTV.

Nevermore's massive list of offerings includes a library, dining hall, duckpin bowling, a rooftop terrace, a breakfast-serving cafe, private rooms, life-size board and card games, and a bar and lounge.

"There's something for everybody to do. It's not just going and walking into a restaurant — you have different rooms for everything," Heritier said.

Nevermore is a reference to Edgar Allan Poe's poem "The Raven," in which he uses the word "nevermore" repeatedly. The venue's slogan, "Time is a lost sense," alludes to the meaning of Poe's poem.

Poe has a presence in nearly every part of the venue, from his portraits on the wall to specific items on the food and drink menu to the books on the shelves. The developers say they aimed for a more "sophisticated concept" when deciding to breathe new life into that part of the building, which had sat vacant since 2017.

“Nevermore is unlike any destination in Indy’s downtown,” Heritier said. “The experience is one to take in here– from the eclectic aesthetics to our elevated food and spirits; this truly is a place that feels poetic.”

Nevermore boasts its keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Plus, the ability to accept reservations for private parties of 15 to 300 guests.

"We have our ladies' tea room; come in for a bridal shower or a tea party for our moms and daughters. You've got the banquet room for offices and even having birthday celebrations. Every room is rentable," Heritier said. "So there's variety. You don't have to just focus on one room. You can have a theme for whatever you're hosting."

