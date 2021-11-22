Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyPlaces

Actions

Bottleworks Bungalow in downtown Indianapolis named Indiana's best new Airbnb

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Airbnb
The kitchen of the top-rated Bottleworks Bungalow in downtown Indianapolis.
airbnb.jpg
BUNGALOW.jpeg
BUNGALOW1.jpg
BUNGALOW2.jpg
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 13:51:17-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A quirky bungalow just a short walk from the Bottleworks District is the top new Airbnb in Indiana, according to the company.

Airbnb recently announced the number one new host in each state for 2021, and Indianapolis hosts Mike and Megan (last names not provided) of the "Bottleworks Bungalow" were ranked the best in the Hoosier state.

For $96 a night, the Airbnb boasts being a stone's throw away from all that Bottleworks and Mass Ave has to offer. The listing states that the bungalow gives guests a "spacious one-bedroom cottage" with "relaxing privacy that's difficult to find this close to downtown."

BUNGALOW.jpeg
The Bottleworks Bungalow.
BUNGALOW1.jpg
Inside the Bottleworks Bungalow.

"We think the secret to a great getaway is to feel at home in a space that is nothing like your home," Mike and Megan told Airbnb. "We love providing that for people. The quirky decorating style- the feathered chandelier in the sky blue-and-gold bathroom, the purple kitchen cabinets and retro fridge, the Hoosier paraphernalia and bright paint colors make guests remember they are not at home, but rather on vacation."

Airbnb selected the top 50 new listings based on the hosts who started in 2021, had garnished the most guest check-ins, and already reached the status of "Superhost."

According to Airbnb, hosts in Indiana with only one listing have earned over $4 million from January through September 30. Globally, new hosts on Airbnb have made $6 billion in income since the pandemic began.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

MORE: New mixed-use development breathes life into old Logansport mall

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018