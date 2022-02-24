Downtown Olly's named semifinalist for LGBTQ Venue of the Year in Industry Excellence Awards

INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime staple in Indianapolis' LGBTQ community is a semifinalist for the Industry Excellence Awards in food and beverage.

Downtown Olly's has been named one of three semifinalists for the category "LGBTQ Venue of the Year" by the Bar & Restaurant Expo for the 2022 Industry Excellence Awards.

The Bar & Restaurant Expo states that the selected LGBTQ venues up for the Industry Excellence Award are consistently delivering "exceptional hospitality, creativity, and service, while championing the LGBTQ community."

Downtown Olly's, located at 822 N. Illinois St., has served the Indianapolis community for 20 years. The 24/7 restaurant and bar offers a wide variety of LGBTQ-focused entertainment while serving food and drinks.

The other two LGBTQ venues up for the top award are Numbers Nightclub in Houston, Texas, and Bachelor Forum in Rochester, New York.

The winner will be announced on March 23 at the Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.