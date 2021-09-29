Here are 6 new coffee shops that opened in Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis area lost quite a few coffee shops during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but in a fortunate turn of events the Circle City has started to see more and more pop up.

In celebrating the local businesses that are making it through a tumultuous time, WRTV also wants to acknowledge some of the area's new coffee shops.

"Some of the shops that have opened up this summer, this year, were already in the works pre-pandemic," Scott Soltys-Curry, the founder of Indianapolis Coffee Guide, told WRTV. "A couple people used the pandemic, kind of like as an excuse to chase after their dream of like opening somewhere. And for others, it was a way to diversify their business."

In alphabetical order, here are six new spots that opened in and around Indianapolis this summer.

Human Bean

WRTV/Shakkira Harris The Human Bean is located at 5405 N. Keystone Ave. Photo was taken September 2021.

It's the drive-thru coffee spot on Keystone Avenue you literally always knew you needed on the northeast side.

Situated in an old Rally's, The Human Bean first opened in June.

Although the franchise is huge in the pacific northwest, this is the Human Bean's first Indiana location.

As a first-time consumer, you may be (pleasantly) surprised to find a chocolate-covered espresso bean atop your drink of choice. Your pups will also be delighted to find an extra dog treat at the bottom of their pup cups.

MOTW Coffee & Pastries

WRTV/Shakkira Harris MOTW Coffee & Pastries is located at 4873 West 38th Street.

MOTW Coffee and Pastries opened with a bang in June.

Hundreds, possibly even thousands, have already traveled near and far to the nonprofit-owned coffee shop on Indy's west side.

"We're not just selling coffee here," Sajjad Shah said of the message he tries to relay to his customers. "I guess people can call us a coffee shop, but I think we're so much more. You could call us a French and Arabic pastry shop, but I think we're so much more. I think that my whole goal is to really share this with as many people that walk in here."

MOTW Coffee and Pastries has two French pastry artists that come to the coffee shop every morning to make their Arabic and French pastries fresh, sweet treats that you don't find easily in Indianapolis.

They have partnered with local roasters Tinker Coffee Company, a familiar favorite for Indianapolis residents. The coffee shop's walls feature two prominent paintings, one of Muhammad Ali and another of Malcolm X, which were painted by local Egyptian artists.

Parlor Public House

WRTV/Shakkira Harris A sign on a wall near the bar of Parlor Public House in downtown Indianapolis reads, "Coffee Til Cocktails."

Situated in the building that once housed a ping pong club now resides a chic coffee 'til cocktails joint sure to appeal to just about everyone's vibe.

Parlor Public House first opened its doors in downtown Indianapolis in August.

It fills a void left by the shuttered Thirsty Scholar that once lived on the near north side. Although it didn't serve cocktails (just beer and wine) as Public Parlor House does, it's a late-night spot to grab a drink and pop out your laptop.

Rivet Coffee Bar and Roastery

WRTV/Shakkira Harris RIVET Coffee Bar and Roastery is located at 337 Jersey St. in Westfield. Photo was taken in September 2021.

RIVET Coffee Bar is just north of Indianapolis, off of Highway 31 in Westfield.

RIVET Coffee first opened as a roastery only, but at the turn of the season in May it opened its coffee bar.

There are several seating options around the coffee shop, from picnic tables in the back to a wrap-around deck.

The Spark

WRTV/Shakkira Harris The Spark Coffee is located at 1402 N. Main St. in Speedway. Photo was taken September 2021.

The Spark is a communal gem on Speedway's Main Street.

Since opening in July, the coffee shop has hosted live music events and has been a gathering place for local high school students.

The Spark's espresso drink "Miel" is a must-try.

Top Out Cafe

WRTV Top Out Cafe is located at 1411 Roosevelt Ave. Photo was taken in September 2021.

On the second floor of "North Mass Boulder," a recently opened rock climbing gym on the near east side of Indianapolis is a health-centric cafe.

Top Out Cafe offers everything fresh and clean, from its food to its coffee.

Although it's atop a gym, you'll find plenty of people visit the establishment for a coffee and to get work done. The space has plenty of seating options from booths, communal tables, comfy chairs and long couches. And of course, you can't forget the perfectly situated power outlets.

Must try: Top Out Cafe's charcoal lavender latte.

