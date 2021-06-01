Indiana Historical Society offers $5 ticket deal for summer admission

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society announced Tuesday the price of admission would be $5 all summer long. The only catch is to plan ahead.

Ticket prices to visit the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center are usually $13 — that's an $8 savings per ticket. Thus meaning, a family of four can visit for $20, which is a 44% savings on admission.

“The History Center offers activities for everyone, and we hope these summer deals will encourage individuals and families to spend part of their summer with us,” Jody Blankenship, the IHS president and CEO, stated. “Come check out our immersive time-travel experiences, and dig deeper into history with our hands-on activities that are now reopened and available for exploration.”

To secure the $5 admission deal, however, all tickets must be purchased online, ahead of the visit.

IHS's $5 admission deal also includes $5 specials at its cafe and $5 sale items at the Basile History Market.

The deal lasts through September 4.

IHS will also offer free admission every Thursday in July, as well as Saturday, July 3.